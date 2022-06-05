(Video) Watch the emotional scenes as Luis Diaz returns to his home town in Colombia to spend time with the locals

Following a successful first six months at Liverpool, Luis Diaz has returned back to Colombia to spend time with the locals of his home town.

The 25-year-old arrived on Merseyside from FC Porto in January and he instantly hit the ground running in a Red shirt and is now a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp.

He’s registered six goals and four assists in 26 games (across all competitions) and played a vital role in ensuring our quadruple hopes went right down to the wire.

Klopp’s side achieved Carabao Cup and FA Cup success this season whilst also finishing as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

And with the campaign now over, the Colombia international had some time to return back to his home land and catch up with the local people.

There are emotional scenes as he greets a gentleman of the older generation and is handed what looks like a local handmade drink.

It’s great to see that despite all of the success the winger is enjoying at the moment, he hasn’t forgot where he comes from and has remained very grounded.

Hopefully he can continue his superb form next season to ensure he picks up yet more silverware with Liverpool, but for now, he can enjoy a well earned break from club football and spend some time back in South America.

You can see the video of our No. 23 below via Reddit user deathrace4habibe:

