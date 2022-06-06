23-goal Liverpool star to ‘undergo a test’ after journalist confirms key man wasn’t fully fit in CL final

Mo Salah is reportedly set to ‘undergo a test’ after playing through the Champions League final despite not being fully fit.

Egyptian journalist, Ismael Mahmoud, tweeted online that the Reds had hoped the 29-year-old would take a break and skip the Pharaohs’ tie with Guinea – an eventuality that never came to pass.

Breaking: Mohamed Salah will undergo a test, Mo Salah did not play the Champions League final on his fully fit , Liverpool asked to rest Mo in the Guinea match, but he insisted on playing pic.twitter.com/MwcCE5axbm — Ismael Mahmoud (@ismaeelmahmoudd) June 5, 2022

The attacker, who registered 23 league goals in the English top-flight this term, finished the season with the joint-most goals and the top number of assists in the Premier League.

Our Egyptian King’s refusal to miss game time despite lacking a clean bill of health is a hardly surprising development, though one we hope doesn’t result in a serious injury for our top goalscorer.

Salah’s durability is one of his most prized traits at Anfield, though, even he can hardly afford to not give his impressive physique a rest when one is called for.

With Sadio Mane nearing the exit door, we can hardly afford a potential injury setback right before the start of the next campaign.

