Liverpool are expected to sign a new forward this summer, with reported Barcelona target, Raphinha, a potentially ideal option at £47m – potentially £19m cheaper than £66m Darwin Nunez.

With a great deal of Premier League experience gathered already, the Merseysiders wouldn’t have to worry about an acclimatisation period beyond the necessary specifics around Jurgen Klopp’s tactical setup.

“As for Raphinha, Leeds want €55m paid without too many instalments,” Fabrizio Romano told Caught Offside. Barcelona have wanted him for a long time but they’re not able to pay €55m as of now, which could in theory allow another club in. Still, let’s see what happens later in the market as the Catalan club’s relationship with Raphinha’s agent Deco is very strong.”the

It’s worth taking any links to the Brazilian with a pinch of salt, for now, however, with rumours in abundance as the Reds consider potential options to replace Sadio Mane.

When considering a £19m transfer difference, of course, one might imagine that our recruitment team will be taking into account the three-year age gap between the pair of attackers in question.

At 25-years-old, Raphinha is technically on the cusp of reaching the world-class bracket of player Liverpool are seeking to develop in their next transfer addition.

That being said, Nunez has already shown his capabilities at the highest level against supremely tough opposition in ourselves in the Champions League group stages.

