Bayern convinced second Mane offer will meet Liverpool demands despite fee falling £12.7m short of asking price – Sport1

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to test Liverpool’s resolve with regard to the future of Sadio Mane once more with an improved bid of £29.8m.

This comes courtesy of Kerry Hau at Sport1, with the publication asserting that the offer will come with a further £4.2m attached in potential bonus fees.

The Merseysiders were thought to be keen on receiving £42.5m for the services of the Senegalese international.

One prior report had claimed that the Bavarians were hopeful of positive relations between the two clubs (following the sale of Thiago Alcantara) to have an influence on negotiations.

However, it still seems a tad too short of the valuation we placed on the 30-year-old, no matter the wide man’s expiring contract, due to run out in the summer of 2023 it remains.

We do run the risk of potentially losing Mane for nothing next year should a suitable suitor not be identified, though one might argue that £29.8m is far from being viable enough to warrant the loss of one of the world’s leading attackers before his terms expire.

