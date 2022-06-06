Bayern hope Thiago Alcantara will play a crucial role in Sadio Mane deal with Liverpool in fresh update from Christian Falk

Christian Falk has confirmed Bayern Munich’s hopes that positive relations built up from the sale of Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool may yet result in a compromise on the latter’s part when it comes to the sale of Sadio Mane.

The Bavarians submitted a £21m bid for the former Southampton ace, an opening salvo rejected by the Merseysiders who remain keen on their £42.5m valuation.

“Bayern want to send a respectful sign with the offer and hope for a concession from Liverpool, because the Thiago deal 2020 (like Mané, the former Munich player also had a year’s contract) went smoothly,” the reporter wrote for BILD. “The transfer fee at that time was roughly the same as the current offer for the Senegalese.”

As one of the leading attackers in world football – a commodity in high demand – it’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp’s men significantly lowering their asking price in light of their commitment to seeing Mo Salah run down his contract as opposed to receiving a minuscule fee for his services.

At £42.5m, there’s no question that any interested suitor would be receiving a bargain in our No.10, particularly given the fact that he looks capable of offering at least another three years at the peak of club football.

With us likely to source a potential replacement from the funds received, we’d be surprised to see any flexibility in price on our part.

