Ex-Red believes Liverpool have already replaced outgoing Sadio Mane and makes huge admission regarding one aspect of the winger’s game

Danny Murphy has described one aspect of Sadio Mane’s game as ‘one of the most amazing things’ he’s ever seen.

The Liverpool star appears to be on his way out of the club this summer with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich leading the race for the Senegal International’s signature but ex-Red Murphy believes that the Reds’ already replaced the winger back in January when Luis Diaz arrived from Portuguese outfit FC Porto.

“It does seem that there’s been an obvious effort from Liverpool to replace him,” Murphy told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“When you think of the way Luis Diaz has come in, playing off that left-hand side generally – because Mane has been through the middle a lot, especially towards the end of the season.

“He’s tenacious, he’s a goal-scorer, he plays with the same energy, the tenacity, all those things that Mane gives, Diaz is very similar with his traits. So he looks like a replacement, if you like, for Mane.”

The former Southampton man has won every major trophy possible at the club since arriving from the south coast in 2016.

And although the AFCON winner is now the wrong side of 30, Murphy has claimed ‘it’s a shame’ that Mane appears to be on his way out of Merseyside.

“I think it’s a shame because I think he’s still got so much to give. His durability is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” claimed the 45-year-old.

Our No. 10 does still appear to have a lot to offer in a Red shirt – he’s barely ever injured and has guaranteed a huge number of goals season after season for the past five years.

He’s netted 120 goals and registered 38 assists in 269 appearances for the club and is a huge reason behind the success Jurgen Klopp’s side have tasted in recent years.

He may feel his time at Anfield is done, but if he does leave the club, we need to sign another world-class player in an attempt to replace him.

