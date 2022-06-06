‘I need’ – Caoimhin Kelleher discusses Liverpool future whilst on international duty with Republic of Ireland

Caoimhin Kelleher has admitted that he will have ‘conversations’ with Liverpool after his current international duty with the Republic of Ireland has finished but insisted his immediate focus is on his nation’s games against Ukraine and Scotland.

The 23-year-old has firmly established himself as Jurgen Klopp’s second choice ‘keeper behind Alisson Becker this season, appearing eight times across all competitions and featuring heavily in the Reds’ Carabao Cup success.

“I’m not sure on what’s happening yet,” he told reporters on Monday (via the Liverpool Echo). “I’m still finishing this season and then we will have conversations after that to see what happens.

“Obviously, I need to play these few games and see what happens with these and maybe decide after that.”

READ MORE: Ex-Red believes Liverpool have already replaced outgoing Sadio Mane and makes huge admission regarding one aspect of the winger’s game

Klopp previously claimed that the Irishman is the best No. 2 in the world when celebrating his side’s League Cup defeat of Chelsea back in February, saying (via the Liverpool Echo): “To be 100 per cent honest, for me Caoimhin Kelleher is the best No.2 in the world as well, especially for the way we play.”

Kelleher is clearly a seriously talented stopper and played 90 minutes in Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Armenia on Saturday.

The best compliment that we can give the Academy graduate is that whenever he’s in the starting XI, we don’t look much different.

Whilst training at the AXA Training Centre everyday, Kelleher is learning from one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Alisson, but how long will he settle for a space on the bench?

He’s now had enough experience and will be full of confidence to start demanding more minutes, but whilst the Brazilian continues to perform as well as he has done since arriving from AS Roma in 2018, game time will continue to be hard to come by.

He’s under contract until 2026 and we’d suspect it would take a sizeable fee for the club to let him go – for now though, he just needs to continue learning and taking every opportunity that comes his way as he certainly has time on his hands.

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!