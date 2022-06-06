(Image) Latest CIES study has Luis Diaz worth more than Manchester City star in top 10 list of most valuable players

Luis Diaz is the eighth-most valuable footballer in the world according to the CIES Football Observatory’s latest estimations.

The Colombian international is valued at £94m, £400,000 pounds more than Manchester centre-half, Ruben Dias, and half a million pounds more than former attacker, Ferran Torres.

It’s testament to the 25-year-old’s terrific form since trading the Portuguese top-flight for the Premier League, with the electric winger excelling beyond all expectations.

