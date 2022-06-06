(Image) Latest CIES study has Luis Diaz worth more than Manchester City star in top 10 list of most valuable players

Luis Diaz is the eighth-most valuable footballer in the world according to the CIES Football Observatory’s latest estimations.

The Colombian international is valued at £94m, £400,000 pounds more than Manchester centre-half, Ruben Dias, and half a million pounds more than former attacker, Ferran Torres.

It’s testament to the 25-year-old’s terrific form since trading the Portuguese top-flight for the Premier League, with the electric winger excelling beyond all expectations.

Top 10 most valuable players in world - Kylian Mbappe £175.7m, Vinicius Jr £158.3m, Erling Haaland £130.4m, Pedri £115.4m, Jude Bellingham £114.2m Phil Foden £105.9m, Frenkie de Jong £96.1m, Luis Diaz £94.0m, Ruben Diaz £93.6m, Ferran Torres £93.5m

