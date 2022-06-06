(Images) Konate seen hugging reported Liverpool target & ex-teammate; could tick two major boxes for Reds

Links have been somewhat tenuous of late between Liverpool and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, though some may be more hopeful of a transfer occurring given the Frenchman’s connections to Ibrahima Konate.

The pair used to be teammates at RB Leipzig and were seen enjoying a fond reunion following the Reds defender’s call-up to the French national team.

Able to play in the middle of the park and up top as a striker, the 24-year-old would offer Jurgen Klopp’s men a fascinating degree of versatility at a time where both the midfield and forward departments are in need of additions – particularly should Sadio Mane leave in the summer.

