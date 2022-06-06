Liverpool suffer transfer blow as Aurelien Tchouameni asks AS Monaco to accept latest offer from Real Madrid – report

Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni has reportedly asked AS Monaco’s representatives to accept Real Madrid’s latest offer for his services.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for some time now, despite growing interest from French champions PSG, but the 22-year-old is now demanding he gets his desired move to Carlo Ancelotti’s side, that’s according to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana).

The talented midfielder has discussed his future recently but admitted he was yet to decide on his next move.

Los Blancos are reportedly willing to splash out €85m in order to secure Tchouameni’s signature, but it’s believed that the Ligue 1 club are wanting more than €90m.

He made 50 appearances for Monaco last season, registering five goals and three assists along the way and he’s now firmly recognised as one Europe’s hottest prospects.

Popular transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the French international had already told his Monaco teammates that he was moving to the Santiago Bernabeu and current Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has also expressed his desire for his compatriot to follow him to Madrid.

It certainly looks like we’ve lost out one of our top targets, but Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already lined up alternatives in the midfield department – one of the being Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

A busy summer transfer window may be on the horizon for the club, we’ll just have to wait and see.

