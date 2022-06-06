‘My understanding is…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Mane replacement claim that will relieve supporters

It would seem the height of foolishness for Liverpool to not replace Sadio Mane should the winger-turned-striker swap Anfield for the Allianz Arena this summer.

Indeed, that would appear to be an understanding shared by Fabrizio Romano as Bayern Munich push to agree a deal with Jurgen Klopp’s outfit for the services of the 23-goal star.

“My understanding is that Liverpool will definitely look to replace Mane if he leaves, but until then I wouldn’t pay too much attention to some of the speculation we’ve seen, including recent rumours involving Christian Pulisic and Raphinha being targets for Jurgen Klopp,” the Italian told Caught Offside.

Darwin Nunez has also been heavily touted as a potential option the Merseysiders could pursue after arranging the exit of their No.10, though a hefty price-tag could likewise prove limiting.

With us reportedly keen on Calvin Ramsay and a new midfielder beyond the likely addition of a forward in the upcoming summer transfer window, it’s difficult to imagine us going all out for the Benfica star without some serious outgoings.

It’s estimated that we could amass as much as £72.5m from the combined sales of Nathaniel Phillips, Neco Williams and our Senegalese international, though we’d imagine much of that would be split between multiple targets in a bid to remain sustainable in our transfer dealings.

