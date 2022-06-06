Oliver Kay reveals details of James Milner’s one-year contract extension & why multiple offers were rejected

Liverpool have agreed a one-year contract extension with James Milner, with the Englishman accepting a ‘significant wage cut’.

This comes courtesy of Oliver Kay at The Athletic, with the reporter noting that Jurgen Klopp was once more a key factor in negotiations between club and player.

The Reds are expected to officially announce the extension this week, with the side having previously been set to also enter into talks with star man Mo Salah after the end of the domestic season.

At 36 years of age, many might reasonably wonder what a footballer of Milner’s declining prowess may have to offer.

It’s worth noting, of course, that the veteran midfielder did feature 39 times last term (admittedly over 1,371 minutes), so Klopp does still very much trust the former Aston Villa man to be a standard bearer in the squad alongside skipper, Jordan Henderson.

Maintaining standards will certainly be a key part driving the latest contract extension, with the German valuing figureheads in the dressing room, and quite possibly identifying a path to the coaching setup for the former England international.

