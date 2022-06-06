Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool’s interest in 34-goal hitman Klopp reportedly wants as Mane replacement

Paul Joyce has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Darwin Nunez as the Reds consider potential options to replace Sadio Mane this summer.

The 30-year-old winger-turned-striker is expected to depart Jurgen Klopp’s men when a suitable offer appears from Bayern Munich or another viable suitor.

“If they decide to sell, Liverpool would demand a fee sufficient to recruit a suitable replacement,” the reporter wrote for the Sunday Times. “There is interest in Benfica’s Darwin Núñez, the Uruguay striker who scored home and away against Jürgen Klopp’s side in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but Liverpool will not pursue the 22-year-old at any cost.”

The Uruguayan international will set a potentially interested party back by as much as £70m, a figure that would seem somewhat insurmountable for a club that tends to favour moves of the £40-50m range, only breaking that habit in exceptional circumstances.

Jurgen Klopp is allegedly (according to Correiro da Manha) said to be keen on the idea of the striker as a replacement for the No.10.

That being said, with us potentially losing one of the leading forwards in world football this summer, one might argue that such a scenario should be considered as exceptional.

Despite having amassed an impressive tally of 34 goals in 41 appearances (across all competitions) this term, decision-makers at Liverpool will be under no illusions of the Benfica star matching Mane goal for goal, pound for pound right from the off.

That being said, without investing in a more mature replacement, that reality will remain true for much of the potential targets on our transfer shortlist.

