Paul Joyce drops major transfer update as Bayern Munich step up interest in Sadio Mane

Liverpool have reportedly turned down Bayern Munich’s first offer of £21m for Sadio Mane ahead of the opening of the summer window.

This update comes courtesy of Paul Joyce on Twitter, with the Bavarians said to be keen on acquiring the services of the Reds’ AFCON winning Senegalese international.

Liverpool have turned down Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Sadio Mane. It was for £21m guaranteed, plus £4m in add-ons payable if, for example, Bayern won the Champions League.

Also, James Milner close to signing new deal on significantly reduced terms. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) June 5, 2022

The former Southampton ace’s current terms remain set to expire in the next summer, with the forward having been somewhat cryptic of late when it comes to his future plans.

With us having already set our asking price at £45m, £21m is simply not a figure that can be compromised on.

Of course, with only a year left on Mane’s contract, one can’t blame the European heavyweights for pushing their luck with a small bid for one of the globe’s elite talents.

For such a paltry sum, however, we might very well be more inclined to hold on to the player for the remainder of his terms and get one final quality year out of the 30-year-old.

