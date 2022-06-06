Ryan Babel’s superb response to James Milner’s one-year Liverpool contract extension

Ex-Liverpool man Ryan Babel has congratulated James Milner after the 36-year-old signed a one-year contract extension with the Reds.

The former Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder has reportedly took a ‘significant wage cut’ in order to remain on Merseyside for another 12 months and therefore feels he still has a lot to offer Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And reacting to the news in the comment section of the club’s official Instagram page, Babel said: “When quality is judged over age… amazing and well deserved 👑.”

The former Dutch international is clearly delighted with the news and agrees that the No. 7 still has a lot to offer.

READ MORE: ‘I need’ – Caoimhin Kelleher discusses Liverpool future whilst on international duty with Republic of Ireland

Since arriving at the club on a free in 2015, the Yorkshireman has become known as Mr. Versatile for his ability to slot into the side in a number of positions.

He’s also a great figure to have around the AXA Training Centre and in the dressing room due to the fact he’s a hugely experienced figure.

He’s won every major trophy possible at the club and will be seeking more silverware next season.

We’re certainly delighted that we haven’t seen the last of the veteran!

You can see a snap of Babel’s comment below:

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded