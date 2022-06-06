‘Sadio Mane would be ready…’ – Fabrizio Romani drops the Liverpool transfer update fans will have feared ahead of summer window

Sadio Mane appears increasingly destined for the exit door at Liverpool as the club wrestles with the reality of his expiring contract.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the Senegalese speedster is prepared to ‘reach an agreement’ with Bayern Munich as far as personal terms are concerned, though the valuation of the player remains an obstacle to a deal.

Sadio Mané would be ready to reach an agreement with FC Bayern on personal terms, not an issue – but there's still no agreement with Liverpool on the potential fee. 🔴🇸🇳 #LFC Talks between the two clubs will continue in the next days. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/NYROoM2kDJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2022

The Merseysiders are said to be keen on receiving no less than £45m for their star winger-turned-striker, with the Bavarians having yet to improve on an opening bid of £21m.

The German champions are expected to return with an improved offer for the 23-goal man and it will certainly be interesting to see whether Julian Nagelsmann’s side attempt to further test our commitment against compromise.

Given that we’ll be set to potentially lose Mane for nothing either way next summer, it’s certainly in our interest to hold on to the 30-year-old should a suitable pitch from Bayern not arise.

With a contract extension seemingly unlikely, of course, an ideal scenario would be to receive a fee capable of supporting the pursuit of a replacement in the upcoming window, with Darwin Nunez one of several targets linked.

