(Video) Ex-Liverpool star tells Reds to make ‘absolutely sensational’ signing that could sort out midfield for next 15 years

Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to pursue Jude Bellingham this summer in order to bring down the average age of the midfield.

The Merseysiders possess several ageing options in the middle of the park in the form of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner.

Borussia Dortmund are said to be more than reluctant to part ways with their star midfielder, however, following the exit of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Caught Offside:

Stan Collymore on Jude Bellingham 🗣 "Absolutely sensational" 😍 "Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Milner are getting older…" 🔴 "Jude Bellingham and #LFC are a no brainer!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qPubVJqizP — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 6, 2022