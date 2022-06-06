(Video) Ex-Reds striker slams ‘absurd’ criticism of Liverpool star who had poor game in CL final; tips him to replace Mane

Stan Collymore has described criticism of Luis Diaz after the Champions League final as ‘absurd’ after a poor outing in Paris.

The electric threat of the Colombian international was somewhat nullified on the night, though few could question how superb the wide man has been for Liverpool in general following his move to the English top-flight.

Indeed, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the 25-year-old was one of, if not the, best players on the pitch in our prior two domestic finals – both of which we came up trumps in.

As a mainly left-sided winger, there’s an argument to say that the recruitment team has already sourced their Sadio Mane replacement, though there will remain plenty of calls for a summer addition in light of the sheer quality of the player potentially being lost.

.@StanCollymore on who could replace Sadio Mane at #LFC 🗣 "He's the replacement for Mane. He is already in the building!" 🔴 pic.twitter.com/bz6RtaS5PX — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 6, 2022