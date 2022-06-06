‘You’re stuck with me’ – James Milner sends brilliant message to Liverpool fans as the 36-year-old signs a one-year contract extension at Anfield

James Milner has taken to his Instagram account to celebrate the news that he’s extended his Liverpool contract for a further year.

The Yorkshireman has just under 600 Premier League appearances to his name and has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important figures ever since joining the club on a free transfer in 2015.

It’s believed that the former England international agreed to take a ‘significant pay cut’ to remain on Merseyside but is confident that he still has a lot to offer in a Red shirt.

The 36-year-old sent a brilliant message to his 3.6m followers on the social networking site, joking that Reds supporters are ‘stuck’ with him for another season.

“So you’re stuck with me for another season then… 😂 In all seriousness, I’ve always seen being able to play professional football as a huge privilege. Playing for a club like Liverpool makes that the case even more so and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to extend my contract for another year. This group of players are hungry for more and I hope to play my part in helping them achieve that. So, I think this is the bit where I’m supposed to say I’m looking forward to another pre-season, yeah? 🫣🏃‍♂️😮‍💨 I’m genuinely appreciative for all the support and will do my best to repay it ❤️ #YNWA,” the veteran midfielder said.

It’s great to hear Milner claim that the squad are hungry for more success next season and hopefully he can play his part.

He will understand that his game time will be rather limited next term but his experience in the dressing room and around the younger lads will be absolutely crucial.

His preferred position is in the centre of midfield but he slots into the team wherever needed and usually performs superbly.

We’re delighted with the news and certainly believe it’s fully deserved.

Our No. 7 also celebrated the news on his Twitter, which you can see below via his official account:

Couldn’t be happier to extend my stay with this incredible club for another year. Playing football is a privilege and even more so here. Thanks for the support, will do my best to repay it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WEnWsou7ty — James Milner (@JamesMilner) June 6, 2022

