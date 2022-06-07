31-goal Liverpool star set to miss next international game with injury after rejecting Liverpool scan

Mo Salah has reportedly been ruled out of Egypt’s upcoming AFCON qualifying clash with Ethiopia.

This update comes courtesy of Kingfut, with the publication claiming that the concern in question is only a ‘minor muscle strain’, though the Pharoahs’ head coach is prepared to rest his star man for the tie.

The former Roma hitman has endured a demanding campaign domestically and internationally, racking up 51 appearances with Liverpool alone.

READ MORE: Bayern convinced second Mane offer will meet Liverpool demands despite fee falling £12.7m short of asking price – Sport1

Given that the club had offered to conduct a pre-match scan before Egypt’s meeting with Guinea (as reported by BBC Sport), it seems this latest issue is one that could have been entirely avoided.

Whilst our forward’s impressive durability and commitment to the cause has often been lauded historically, he does run a risk of incurring a serious injury by virtue of the heavy demand on him throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Ideally, we could do with the 29-year-old enjoying a serious period of rest after the friendly with South Korea next week.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded