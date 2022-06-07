Ex-Red has noticed something exciting about ‘dynamic’ 22-year-old Liverpool target – makes him perfect match for Klopp

Danny Murphy has admitted to being impressed by the skillset of reported Liverpool target, Darwin Nunez.

The Benfica hitman has attracted interest from both Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp’s men, though, despite other publications reporting otherwise, the Red Devils are not understood to be leading the race for his signature.

“I watched him three times in the space of six weeks. One thing I really liked about him was that he is dynamic,” the former Red told talkSPORT.

“He’s a very Klopp-type player with high energy, both with and without the ball. He doesn’t mind a press and saw him running back a few times.

“When he hasn’t got the ball, he doesn’t mind running in behind. He’s more of a number nine, he’s not going to play out wide.”

With Sadio Mane tipped to depart the club come the opening of the summer window, a move for a goalscoring No.9 would represent a significant shift in the side’s thinking with regard to the makeup of the front-three.

One could of course argue that such a shift has already well and truly begun with the prior transfer of Diogo Jota from Wolves, with the Portuguese international not quite matching Bobby Firmino’s willingness to drop deep at times and support build-up play.

That shouldn’t necessarily mean that the goalscoring burden will later rest on a lone striker, and, indeed, a big part of what has made Klopp’s outfit so formidable has been the goalscoring prowess of the forward line as a unit.

