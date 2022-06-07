Fabrizio Romano drops major hint on Liverpool’s next signing with Luis Diaz comments

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool’s signing of Luis Diaz will not act as a replacement for Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese international has been tipped for the exit door in light of Bayern Munich’s serious interest in the forward ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

“Luis Diaz is doing fantastic but he is not linked to Sadio Mane’s future,” the Italian spoke on his Here We Go podcast (via Anfield Central). “If Sadio Mane leaves the club this summer, Liverpool are preparing proposals to sign a new striker this summer.”

The Bavarians have had one early bid rejected by Jurgen Klopp’s outfit, though will test the Reds’ resolve with an improved second offer that will reportedly meet the club’s expectations.

Following Mane’s switch to a more central role in the forward line, it would suggest that a more traditional, goalscoring No.9 is perhaps being favoured by our recruitment team.

If that is the case, Benfica’s Darwin Nunez – who we know Liverpool are seriously interested in – would fit the bill.

Costing a potential suitor in excess of £66m, however, that’s a rather steep bill to foot should we look to begin negotiations with the Primeira Liga-based outfit.

