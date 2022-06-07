‘Hope this is not true’ – Enrique reacts to alarming Liverpool transfer story emerging around reported 12-goal target

Jose Enrique has expressed concern at one transfer story emerging, which has claimed that Manchester City are monitoring reported Liverpool target Bukayo Saka’s future as he enters the final two years of his contract.

The former Reds defender tweeted about the Daily Mail story online, with his old club said to be keen on a new forward addition to cover the potential exit of Sadio Mane.

Hope this is no true because what a player Saka. Really like him for us pic.twitter.com/NrqSjKI7dA — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) June 7, 2022

The Senegalese international has one year left on his current contract, with Bayern Munich having already had one bid rejected by the Merseysiders.

At 20 years of age, there’s no question that Saka (registered 12 goals in all competitions last term) would fit the age profile favoured by our recruitment team perfectly, though it has to be considered highly unlikely that the Gunners will entertain the prospect of selling a key star to a league rival given their own ambitions of top four football.

Should it come down to it, however, and the player is eager to part ways, we’d expect only Pep Guardiola’s outfit to be capable of stumping up the likely astronomical fee required to prise the wide man away from the Emirates Stadium.

