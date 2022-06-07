Klopp’s phone call confirms Liverpool want central midfielder this summer

Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid is now a confirmed transfer according to Fabrizio Romano, who reveals that Jurgen Klopp had directly called the player.

The Frenchman had reportedly been high up on Liverpool’s shortlist to bolster the midfield department, though, according to the Sky Sports journalist’s tweet, it would appear that Real Madrid was the Monaco man’s only option.

Tchouaméni deal ⭐️🇫🇷 ▫️ Klopp called him for Liverpool.

▫️ PSG made the best proposal.

▫️ Player only wanted Real Madrid.

▫️ Personal terms agreed with Madrid in Paris, before UCL final.

▫️ Breakthrough in the negotiations between clubs yesterday.

▫️ Done deal with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/uFWV7X134o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2022

The Reds have identified an alternative in the form of PSV’s Ibrahima Sangare, who would set the club back significantly less, however, there remains to be any movement on that front.

At £68m, the French international would have represented a significant dent as far as the transfer kitty is concerned, though perhaps one we were prepared to commit to in light of Klopp’s intervention.

Either way, it’s a clear signal of intent from the club with regard to prospective transfer targets and we’d expect to hear of us pursuing alternative options further down the shortlist before the summer window is out.

New signing Fabio Carvalho is deemed to be a long-term inclusion within the middle of the park, though is intended for the forward line next term, which further emphasises the need for us to invest appropriately in the midfield.

