Lewandowski’s latest stab at Bayern indicates Liverpool would be perfect move – opinion

The prospect of adding a world-class striker in Robert Lewandowski to Liverpool’s forward line is a mouth-watering one, if somewhat unlikely – to put it lightly.

Given that we wouldn’t advise supporters to bet on the chances of the Poland international reuniting with Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, one might wonder as to the point of a piece analysing his recent comments.

For context, the former Borussia Dortmund star, adding to his prior expressed desire to leave the Bundesliga champions, told reporters (as covered by Sport): “Loyalty and respect are more important than the work. The best thing to do is find a solution together. Something has died in me, I need new emotions.”

If it wasn’t abundantly clear that the 33-year-old has his heart set on a future beyond the borders of Bavaria (and potentially the German top-flight), he clearly signalled his intention once more to seek out a new challenge.

It puts Julian Nagelsmann’s side in a bit of a pickle and certainly goes some way to explaining the interest in Sadio Mane beyond the fact of the No.10’s expiring contract.

If ’emotion’ is critical to Lewandowski’s next experience, however, he could hardly go wrong with Jurgen Klopp’s journey-hunters at Liverpool Football Club.

An outfit with an impeccably close relationship with its manager and players, the environment at Anfield would likely tick a lot of boxes for the centre-forward on a professional and personal level.

It may not be the guaranteed success a role with Bayern Munich inevitably provides (at least, on a domestic level), but our German boss’ former protege is sure to be satisfied by the possibilities, particularly if our prior campaign is anything to go by.

Set to turn 34 this summer, of course, it’s a potential signing that won’t even be contemplated by the recruitment team, especially given that we’ll be looking to bring down the average age of the forward department.

Nonetheless, that’s not to say that the emotional draw of the club won’t prove decisive in our pursuit of attacking targets.

As the adoration for the likes of our traditional front-three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino has shown, Liverpool can tick a major box for any potential signing should they wish to carve their name into the club’s folklore.

