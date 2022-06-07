Liverpool confident of renewing contract of key star with one year left on current terms – The Times

Liverpool are expected to agree fresh terms with Naby Keita as the club enters into discussions with the Guinean international in light of the one remaining year left on his current contract.

This comes courtesy of Paul Joyce at The Times, with the Reds prepared to allow the No.8’s fellow midfielder, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, to part ways with the side in the upcoming summer window.

The former RB Leipzig star has enjoyed something of a revitalisation this term, with improved injury management allowing the 27-year-old to flourish in the 2021/22 campaign.

Should the coaching and medical staff be confident in the ex-Bundesliga man being more consistently available over the course of the next few seasons, extending his stay on Merseyside is arguably a no-brainer.

It’s a massive shame that the same can’t necessarily be said of our No.15 who has been plagued with injuries since his switch from Arsenal.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Keita, Fabinho, and, even, Harvey Elliott likely to feature ahead of Oxlade-Chamberlain next term, an exit would seem a likely eventuality despite a string of positive performances whilst key stars attended the AFCON tournament.

