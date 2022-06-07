Liverpool dealt frustrating Salah contract blow after Barcelona issue tempting promise – Mirror

Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool remains far from certain despite the Egyptian having committed to staying in Merseyside for the remainder of his contract regardless of what bids come through.

One reported offer that will be inspiring some level of anxiety amongst the Reds’ negotiators, however, is that of Barcelona’s promise to sign the 29-year-old on a free transfer next summer, as covered by the Mirror.

The former Roma hitman was said to be keen on extending his stay at Anfield beyond 2023, though, should talks drag on any longer without any sign of a compromise from either party, it will appear increasingly likely that the winger will depart for another European heavyweight.

READ MORE: Reliable journalist shares details of movement on second Liverpool transfer – Reds could have a deal wrapped up this week

This Liverpool side will need to evolve going forward, with the addition of Luis Diaz in winter a clear indication of our intention to lower the average age of the squad.

That being said, given Salah’s superb level of conditioning, we’d be foolish to rush his exit if an agreement can be reached.

As things stand, the player remains on international duty with Egypt and we’d expect talks to resume once more following the Pharaohs’ friendly meeting with South Korea next week.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded