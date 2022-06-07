Liverpool ‘genuinely contenders’ for 22-year-old Mane replacement Man Utd are also keen on, says Alex Crook

Alex Crook has confirmed that Liverpool are genuine contenders for the signing of highly-rated Benfica forward, Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan international has been heavily linked with the Reds and Manchester United, though it would appear that, as things stand, the former is very much in the race for his signature.

“Darwin Nunez, there is genuine interest from Manchester United, but a deal for him is not as close as has been suggested in the Portuguese media,” the journalist told talkSPORT. “I received a text message from a trustworthy source on Friday that Liverpool are genuinely contenders for him.”

The former Almeria hitman has enjoyed a successful campaign in the Portuguese top-flight, registering a remarkable 34 goals in 41 appearances (across all competitions).

The expectation is that the 22-year-old (set to turn 23 this June) will set back an interested party at least £66m, with Roger Schmidt’s side hoping to encourage a bidding war among interested parties.

It’s a scenario our recruitment team will be hoping to avoid, and certainly we can be absolutely sure that Liverpool will not conduct a transfer on any other terms than their own, no matter the quality of the target in question.

A fee in excess of £50m is already pushing the envelope somewhat and it will be a fascinating early test for Julian Ward in his new role should we look to take our interest to the next stage.

