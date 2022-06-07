‘Liverpool have no interest’ – David Lynch provides update on Liverpool’s interest in Darwin Nunez amidst growing rival attention

Liverpool’s interest in Darwin Nunez has been public but so is the growing attention from other rival clubs.

As per journalist David Lynch: ‘Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez. Recruitment staff already have better-value targets lined up if the asking price escalates quickly – a tactic that has worked for them before’.

As has been said, this is something we’ve tried before and a tactic that has helped to provide other fantastic players but at a much more attractive price.

If the Uruguyan is wanted by Manchester United and Newcastle, then the price will only rise amidst their respective financial prowess.

Rather than getting entangled in a bidding war, it may be best for FSG to take a step back from this particular deal and move onto the next man who can fulfil the role.

Operating the club like this has stood us in good stead for so many years, so why change now?

