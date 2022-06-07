Liverpool ‘keeper signs contract extension as he enters his third season with the club since arrival from Poland

Liverpool have plenty of senior contract issues and decisions to be made but one deal has now been successfully signed.

As reported on the club’s website: ‘Fabian Mrozek has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC’.

The 18-year-old signed for the club in August 2020 from Polish club FC Wroclaw and has spent two successful seasons on Merseyside.

The man whose career began with Kluczbork, has represented his nation at Under 16 level and is pushing for a place in our Premier League 2 team for next season.

All of his appearances for the Reds have been for our Under 18’s and in the UEFA Youth League, keeping six clean sheets in 12 appearances this season.

Clean sheets against Porto and Atletico Madrid were highlights of the past campaign, as well as a pivotal role in our Merseyside Derby victory over Everton.

Let’s hope this is the start of a long and happy career, culminating in plenty of Anfield appearances for the stopper.

