Liverpool make Fabio Carvalho call that could have huge impact on £66m transfer decision

Liverpool are reportedly set to utilise Fabio Carvalho in the forward line for the upcoming season.

Paul Joyce noted in The Times that the Reds see the former Fulham prodigy’s long-term future resting in the middle of the park, though the short-term call could have serious consequences for the club’s summer transfer plans.

Able to play on the wings, if needed, the 19-year-old could provide some cover for Luis Diaz on the left-flank – a necessity should Sadio Mane depart as expected – and potentially also for Mo Salah on the opposite side, an area the side is in desperate need of shoring up.

With links between ourselves and Darwin Nunez, reportedly available for as little as £66m (though Benfica are said to have slapped a significantly higher asking price of £100m on their star man), persisting, it could mean a shifting of priorities to the middle of the park.

Taking into account James Milner’s contract extension and fellow ageing stars in Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, there’s a clear need to bring down the average age of the midfield just as much as the forward line.

Similar to the front-three, however, potential key targets hardly come cheap, with Aurelien Tchouameni (seemingly Real Madrid-bound) valued at over £50m and long-term target, Jude Bellingham, likely to attract an astronomical fee well in excess of that should we enquire about his services.

