Liverpool offer Leeds United Takumi Minamino for Raphinha and Brazilian has made decision on which deal he ‘prioritises’

Raphinha seems to have been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now and it looks as though an offer has been made for the player.

As reported by Sport (translated from Spanish): ‘Raphinha prioritizes Barça over Liverpool. In fact, the Leeds United star prioritizes Barça over any club (and there are not a few) that have knocked on the door of Deco, his agent, in recent months.

‘The Reds, with much more financial muscle than Barça, would be willing to place Takumi Minamino in the operation, which would be to the liking of Leeds. Economically, the agreement between the two clubs is more than feasible’.

‘However, the Brazilian international, who has an agreed salary agreement with Barcelona since March, has already asked that the decisive phase of the negotiations begins with Barcelona’.

It seems as though any approach from ourselves won’t work with the player but we may have a deal that would be more attractive for Leeds United.

It’s safe to say that moving to Merseyside is hardly a bad offer for the 25-year-old and so it could be possible that he is forced to take his second favourite destination.

This all depends on the decision of the Yorkshire club and if they side with the player, or their desire for more money or Takumi Minamino.

