Liverpool’s team of the season selected with big choices between Ibou Konate or Joel Matip and Bobby Firmino or Diogo Jota

Liverpool have had a long and successful season and now the best eleven players have been selected from Jurgen Klopp’s team.

As per BBC Sport, a vote was held for the best team and the winners were: ‘Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah’.

One main competition for voting was at centre-back: ‘And it’s Joel Matip who gets the nod to partner the Dutchman in the centre of your defence as he just edges out summer signing Ibrahima Konate’.

In Jordan Henderson, we have a much-loved player in the squad: ‘Joining him in the engine room in your favoured 4-3-3 formation are captain Jordan Henderson, who was your fourth most selected outfield player, and playmaker Thiago Alcantara’.

The final choice was up front: ‘The biggest debate in the attack is who would play centrally, but it’s Diogo Jota who makes your XI ahead of Roberto Firmino’.

It’s such a testament to our amazing team that we have so many amazing players and some will be upset to see their favourties not even feature in this squad.

