Manchester City clear the way for Liverpool to pursue PL talent Klopp labelled ‘exciting’; could replace Salah long-term – report

Manchester City have reportedly confirmed that they have no interest in Bukayo Saka now or for future transfer windows.

This comes courtesy of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, with the publication noting that the Sky Blues have recruited sufficiently this summer already with the purchases of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Arsenal are free of any concern over the future of their star winger, with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool allegedly keen admirers of the England international – indeed, the German has previously labelled the player ‘exciting’ (as relayed by football.london).

With two years remaining on the 20-year-old’s contract, however, the Gunners would be well-placed to demand a somewhat sizeable figure to secure the services of one of the nation’s most promising talents.

Featuring primarily on the right-flank, Saka would represent potentially superb cover for Mo Salah, particularly should the Egyptian’s future still remain unclear by the time of the next summer window when his contract is due to expire.

