(Photo) Liverpool fans will be intrigued by leaked white away Nike shirt with multicolour pattern design

Nike’s next away kit for Liverpool ahead of the 2022/23 season has allegedly surfaced online.
The shirt in question, shared on Twitter by @AnfieldFootball, features a white jersey with black trimmings and a multicolour swirling of blue and red.
It’s an option that’s invited something of a mixed response from fans in the comments – as rumoured designs often do.
We’ve seen a more simple home version officially released prior to the summer and we’ll be keeping a close eye on further releases from Nike throughout the break from domestic football.
You can catch the photo below
Rumoured away kit. pic.twitter.com/AHujEwoDTi
— Anfield Football (@AnfieldFootball) June 7, 2022