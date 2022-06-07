(Photo) Liverpool fans will be intrigued by leaked white away Nike shirt with multicolour pattern design

Nike’s next away kit for Liverpool ahead of the 2022/23 season has allegedly surfaced online.

The shirt in question, shared on Twitter by @AnfieldFootball, features a white jersey with black trimmings and a multicolour swirling of blue and red.

It’s an option that’s invited something of a mixed response from fans in the comments – as rumoured designs often do.

We’ve seen a more simple home version officially released prior to the summer and we’ll be keeping a close eye on further releases from Nike throughout the break from domestic football.

You can catch the photo below