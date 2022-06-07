(Photo) Liverpool fans will be intrigued by leaked white away Nike shirt with multicolour pattern design

Posted by
(Photo) Liverpool fans will be intrigued by leaked white away Nike shirt with multicolour pattern design

Nike’s next away kit for Liverpool ahead of the 2022/23 season has allegedly surfaced online.

The shirt in question, shared on Twitter by @AnfieldFootball, features a white jersey with black trimmings and a multicolour swirling of blue and red.

It’s an option that’s invited something of a mixed response from fans in the comments – as rumoured designs often do.

We’ve seen a more simple home version officially released prior to the summer and we’ll be keeping a close eye on further releases from Nike throughout the break from domestic football.

You can catch the photo below

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top