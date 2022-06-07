(Photos) Beaming Luis Diaz spotted training with his old club in cool snaps from Colombia during summer break

It would seem that Luis Diaz is cut from a similar cloth to his fellow Liverpool wingers, with the 25-year-old spotted spending time training with his old club, Atletico Junior, in Colombia.

It’s nice to see the Colombian continuing to cultivate close ties with his homeland in the off-season and we’ll be looking forward to seeing our winter signing get stuck in with tractical instructions once pre-season begins.

His switch away from FC Porto has appeared entirely seamless, regardless of a comparatively poor showing in the Champions League final, signalling an extremely bright future at the top of the game.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @JuniorClubSA: