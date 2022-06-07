Reliable journalist shares details of movement on second Liverpool transfer – Reds could have a deal wrapped up this week

Dominic King has confirmed that Liverpool remains hot in pursuit of Aberdeen’s highly-rated fullback, Calvin Ramsey.

The journalist shared the update on his personal Twitter account, with a £4m fee deemed enough to seal the potential move.

A little update on Liverpool and their pursuit of Calvin Ramsey. It’s still very much the intention to sign him from Aberdeen, he is keen on making the move and a fee of £4million should get things done. Could be movement before the end of the week 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) June 6, 2022

The Merseysiders have already secured the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, with the English top-flight outfit said to also be keen on Darwin Nunez and bolstering the midfield.

With the future of Neco Williams still up in the air and us being open to a sale, the potential addition of Ramsey provides some much-needed cover to the right-back spot.

Given how reliable Kostas Tsimikas has been on the opposite flank, the hope will certainly be that the Scot can deliver a similar level of consistency when called upon in place of first-choice Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They’re pretty significant boots for the teenager to fill, of course, and the emphasis will be on developing the player to begin with rather than expecting anything close to world-class performances down the right flank.

