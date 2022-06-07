Sadio Mane makes major decision on Liverpool future with revealing request to Thiago Alcantara – report

Sadio Mane has reportedly asked fellow Liverpool teammate, Thiago Alcantara, if he can move into the Spaniard’s Munich address should the switch to Bayern pan out.

This comes courtesy of the Daily Mail (via the Independent), with the German champions said to be preparing a second bid for their key summer target.

The Senegalese international enjoyed a stellar campaign with Jurgen Klopp’s men last term, registering 28 goal contributions in 51 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: ‘Hope this is not true’ – Enrique reacts to alarming Liverpool transfer story emerging around reported 12-goal target

An improved bid of £29.8m would certainly be more appetising than the Bavarians’ opening salvo, though still falls £12.7m short of the asking price initially set.

Given the links to the likes of Darwin Nunez ahead of the opening of the transfer window, we’d ideally need to pick up as much of the £42.5m price tag as possible.

According to Empire of the Kop sources, the Uruguayan international could set a club back as little as £66m (despite the £100m valuation Benfica have reportedly attached to their star man), though a bidding war could quickly rule Liverpool out of the race.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded