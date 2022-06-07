Tchouameni makes ‘verbal agreement’ with Monaco ahead of ‘finalising paperwork’ and ‘official confirmation’ of transfer

It’s been a long running transfer saga and it seems that Aurelien Tchouameni has finally made a decision on his future.

As reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic: ‘Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Monaco to sign France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in package worth over €100m. Clubs finalising paperwork + regulatory process before signing & official confirmation’.

It has looked as though Real Madrid were leading the race for several weeks now and this update seems to all but confirm a move to Spain.

Liverpool had been heavily linked with the midfielder but the demand for €80 million and high wages from the 22-year-old, meant that we were forced to take a step back from the deal.

With this now seemingly dead in the water, Jurgen Klopp and his staff will be forced to look elsewhere as they attempt to bolster the midfielders within the squad.

There’s still plenty of time and no doubt other targets that can fulfil the role, without us having to break the bank.

