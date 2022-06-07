“The plan is…” – Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool fans not to worry and reveals the plans for this summer’s transfer window

There have been some concerns over what may happen to Liverpool’s forward line this summer but Fabrizio Romano has revealed the club’s plans.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, the 29-year-old said: “Liverpool fans shouldn’t worry because the plan is to sign one more striker.

“If Sadio Mane leaves the club this summer, Liverpool are preparing proposals to sign a new striker this summer.”

Due to our potent attack and recent signing of Luis Diaz, some had feared that we may try and tackle the new season with our current options – whether or not the Senegalese forward leaves the club.

However, this update from the Italian seems to suggest otherwise and Jurgen Klopp will look to bolster our forward line – no matter what.

With uncertainty around the future of our No.10, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Takumi Minamino and the depature of Divock Origi – it’s probably best we get some fresh blood into the squad and allow them time to adapt to our style of play.

