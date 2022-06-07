Two teams revealed as ‘closest to signing’ Darwin Nunez as the race for his signature hots up across Europe

It’s become a name that will be synonymous with this transfer window and Darwin Nunez appears to have many admirers.

As reported by Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli: ‘Man United and Newcastle are bidding for Darwin Núñez and are the teams that are closest to signing the attacker at this time’.

The Benfica forward attracted a lot of attention from Liverpool during the two games against his club in the Champions League this season and Jurgen Klopp was public with his adoration of him.

With Premier League competition for his signature in the shape of Manchester and Newcastle United, FSG may have to pay more than they would have initially wanted to for the 22-year-old.

However, it’s very unlikely that we would enter into a bidding war for the Uruguayan, hoping that the pull of Champions League football and challenging for the biggest trophies will be enough.

Whatever happens though, it seems that the 34-goal striker will be in high demand this summer.

