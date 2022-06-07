(Video) Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Takumi Minamino feature in friendly match between Brazil and Japan

Three Liverpool players featured as Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Takumi Minamino played for their nations in an international friendly.

Brazil travelled to Tokyo to face Japan and it was a much closer affair than many may have expected, from two of the nations set to compete in this year’s World Cup.

Before the seasons could end for any of the players, they were playing once more and our ‘keeper and No.18 were both given the chance from the start.

Our No.3 was a second-half substitution with the Brazilian pairing ultimately leaving the pitch the happier.

PSG’s Neymar scored a winning penalty, after Richarlison was fouled inside the box with just 15 minutes remaining in the match.

With our Japanese attacker still having one game left to play, his season is set to drag on a little longer.

