(Video) In-depth video on ’18 Year Old Aberdeen Wonderkid’ Calvin Ramsay and why Liverpool want to sign him

In what looks set to be our third piece of summer transfer business, Calvin Ramsay appears to be set for a move to Liverpool.

After completing the deal for Fabio Carvalho and extending the contract of James Milner, Jurgen Klopp looks to be adding some cover for the right-back position.

Given the success of Neco Williams’ loan spell at Fulham, it’s fair to expect another deal could be struck for a further loan deal or sale to the London club.

That leaves the boss with a gap as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and it looks set to be filled by the 18-year-old from Aberdeen.

As is the case with most signings of players from outside of the Premier League, our supporters clamour to YouTube to view the compilation videos of what type of player we’re being linked with.

With the Scottish Football Writers’ young player of the year, this video has been created to showcase what to expect from the teenager we’re being linked with and it is certainly worth a watch.

You can watch the video on Ramsay via Footy with Uti on YouTube:

