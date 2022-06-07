(Video) Liverpool’s countdown of the 130 best goals in our history is underway and there’s some beauties to behold

As part of the celebrations for Liverpool’s 130th birthday, the club is doing a countdown of our greatest goals.

Starting with the late Ray Kennedy’s 1980 effort against Bristol City, the trip through great memories is now up to goal number 111 and there have already been some beauties to behold.

One such finish was that of Steven Gerrard against Middlesbrough in 2005 which would have won the competition for some other clubs but only placed at No.116 for us.

Luis Garcia’s famous ghost goal made the list (presumably in terms of importance rather than beauty), there’s a spectacular 1997 volley from Robbie Fowler and overhead kicks from John Barnes, Peter Crouch and Emre Can.

For younger fans, there’s some amazing free-kicks by Jimmy Case and Sammy Lee to perhaps witness for the first time and it’s going to be great to watch this numbers wind their way down to the best ever.

Normally, these type of lists have a predictable winner but it’s hard to say outright what will win this one (my vote is for Gerrard vs. West Ham in 2006 though!).

You can view the videos of goals 130 to 111 via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

