(Video) MP talks about her experiences in Paris during the Champions League final

There were many different kinds of Liverpool fans who witnessed the horrors in Paris, including members of Parliament.

One such supporter was Zarah Sultana MP and she spoke in front of her peers to explain the events outside the Stade de France and across the city.

The 28-year-old said: “I too had the privilege of being in Paris with my dad on the night of the final, not at the stadium itself but at a nearby fan zone.

“Even there, fans were tear-gassed, while outside the stadium families were pepper-sprayed, with children brought to tears, and fans crammed together like cattle.

“I truly believe that, as other Members have said, were it not for the calmness of Liverpool fans, that night could have ended in real tragedy.

“That is what makes it so grotesque to see French politicians, UEFA and parts of the media lie and blame Liverpool fans for what happened, evoking traumatic memories of Hillsborough for so many.

“I saw absolutely no evidence of bad behaviour from Liverpool fans or fans in general.

“Will the Minister join me in calling for all these smears to be retracted and for a full apology from the French Government, and will he push for a full and genuinely independent inquiry into the night’s events?”.

It’s great that we had so many people who were in positions of power and influence, also in the French capital on the day of the final and able to help the cause of fighting against what happened.

This should never have happened and it’s right that we push for an investigation, an explanation and an apology for what occured.

You can read the full transcript of the debate here and view the clip of Zarah Sultana MP in Parliament discussing her experience in Paris via @zarahsultana on Twitter:

I had the privilege of being in Paris for the Champions League Final, attending a fanzone which was later tear-gassed by the French police. In Parliament, I demanded the French authorities retract and apologise for their grotesque smears against Liverpool fans. pic.twitter.com/oqkVZaAwBD — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) June 7, 2022

