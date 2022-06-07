(Video) Sadio Mane asks emotional Senegal fan for his number after embracing him before the game with Benin

Sadio Mane is almost a god-like figure to the Senegalese people and this latest video is a perfect example of that.

Our No.10 was readying himself for his nation’s game with Benin and was approached by an emotional supporter, who was overawed to meet his hero.

The supporter said: “Sadio, I love you so much. I even reached out to the people from your village just to meet you. Sadio, may God grant you a long life and fill you with health”.

The 30-year-old then asked one of his team to get the man’s number so that he could contact him after the match, before giving him a huge hug.

Our attacker then takes his phone number and places it in his pocket, before leaving the man adorned with the flag of his nation.

It was a lovely gesture from the forward whose club career is currently surrounded in so much speculation.

You can view the video of Mane and the supporter via Reddit user u/DoundouGuiss:

