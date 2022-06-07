(Video) Takumi Minamino and ‘Uncle’ James Milner partake in a game of ‘cup pong’ for Liverpool sponsors

Liverpool players are always asked to partake in some strange tasks for their sponsors and this time it was the duty of Takumi Minamino and James Milner.

For some reason, our No.7 is referred to as ‘Uncle’ in the video’s description on YouTube but we’re all for his new nickname and it certainly works!

The duo were asked to play ‘cup pong’, which is beer pong without the beer, and their score would be placed up against some unnamed LFC Legends in the future.

They played the game together, whilst taking it in turns to throw a ping pong balls into 10 sponsored emblazoned cups in front of them.

The pair looked like they had a great time partaking in the event and, without ruining the video if you would like to watch it, one man was better than the other.

It’s good to see them both having so much fun and this type of content is always wholesome to watch!

You can watch the video of Milner and Minamino via サッカートリビア on YouTube:

