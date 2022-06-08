22-year-old ‘defender would agree to leave’ for Liverpool if offer was made to match his £10.5 million per year salary

Liverpool may not be publicly in the market for a defender but one man plying his trade in Serie A would welcome a move.

As reported by Calcio Mercato: ‘At the moment De Ligt would say yes to only four teams, if the economic conditions were right. Obviously in the first place Real Madrid, which having taken Rudiger in this phase should not be considered as a real competitor.

‘Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City and Liverpool are the other three clubs. If offers from these teams were to arrive with the same salary that he currently receives at Juventus (12 million), De Ligt would agree to leave’.

READ MORE: Ibou Konate describes reported Liverpool target as ‘the best player in the Bundesliga’ as he awaits transfer advance

This comes after these comments were made by the Dutch defender: “At the moment negotiations are underway and when the time comes I will decide whether to extend or if I want to look further. I always look to what is best for me in terms of a sporting project. The fourth consecutive place twice is not enough, even Juventus knows it . We will have to take steps in that direction”.

It looks to be a ‘come and get me’ please from Matthijs de Ligt who is expected to be on a deal worth nearly £10.5 million per year and will be hoping to see those figures matched elsewhere.

The 22-year-old still has a couple of years on his current deal but looks to be eyeing a move away from Juventus and possibly alongside his international teammate Virgil van Dijk, on Merseyside.

With uncertainty over his future and only a few teams on the defender’s radar, then we may be best to wait this out and hope for a reduced price if we wanted to make a deal.

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!