Darwin Nunez ‘is one step away from Liverpool’ as his move to Anfield appears to edge closer to completion

As is the way of Liverpool transfer rumours, they go from zero to a hundred real quick and Darwin Nunez is certainly on that barometer too.

As reported by AS’s Manu Sainz: ‘Darwin Núñez is one step away from Liverpool. The English club will pay around 100 million euros for the Benfica striker’.

There are now so many reporters around the world confirming these links and that we are edging closer to a deal with the 22-year-old and his parent club.

€100 million is a lot of money but it looks as though we are ready to break the bank for the Uruguayan, although we may well see plenty of outgoings to fund it later down the line.

For now though, we can all bask in the excitement of signing a 34-goal striker for a club-record fee and think of how he will work in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

This really feels like a major coup and the start of a next generation under our boss, as he looks to maintain success for the next four years at least.

You can view the update on Nunez via @Manu_Sainz on Twitter:

Darwin Núñez está a un paso del Liverpool. El club inglés pagará unos 100 millones de euros por el delantero del Benfica. — Manu Sainz (@Manu_Sainz) June 8, 2022

