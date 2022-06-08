‘Darwin Nunez will become a Liverpool player’ – Interest in Darwin Nunez steps up as Liverpool push to secure record fee

Liverpool and Darwin Nunez seemed to have been a severed link but now all major outlets are confirming our interest.

As Tweeted by journalist DaveOCKOP: ‘I believe Darwin Nunez will become a Liverpool player this window’.

This has come from Portuguese reports that we are now willing to break our transfer record and pay €100 million for the 22-year-old forward.

READ MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane scores 98th minute winner for Senegal in his final international fixture of the season

The man who has scored 34 goals this season has been hotly linked with a move to Anfield and this all seems to have really escalated since the reported interest of Manchester and Newcastle United.

We have form for getting the men that Jurgen Klopp wants and if Sadio Mane is set to depart this summer, it could be seen as a good time to strengthen the front line.

Looks like it’ll be a day of updates on the Uruguayan and at least one journalist feels confident we’ll see him in our red shirt at the end of this window.

You can view the update on Nunez via @DaveOCKOP on Twitter:

I believe Darwin Nunez will become a Liverpool player this window. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) June 8, 2022

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!